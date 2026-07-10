Coliseum of Comics releases exclusive variant of ‘Dungeon Crawler Carl #0’

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Orlando-based Coliseum of Comics is releasing an exclusive limited-edition variant of “Dungeon Crawler Carl #0.”

The comic retailer said the cover is a homage to Jack Kirby’s “Avengers #4” and was created by artist Aaron Conley.

Coliseum said 2,000 copies of the standard variant were printed, along with 500 foil editions.

The issue is based on the bestselling “Dungeon Crawler Carl” series and includes the first episode of its illustrated Webtoon adaptation, along with additional material.

The exclusive cover and other versions of the special issue will go on sale during a midnight release event July 15 at the Coliseum of Comics location at 2511 Old Vineland Road in Kissimmee.

The two-hour event will include refreshments and a costume contest, according to the retailer.

Coliseum of Comics was founded in 1983 and operates stores across Florida and Texas.

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