New Smyrna Beach tops US list for shark encounters, analysis finds

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach recorded more shark encounters than any other U.S. location in a new analysis released ahead of Shark Awareness Day.

The analysis from Hard Rock Bet reviewed a worldwide shark attack dataset and ranked locations by the number of recorded incidents.

New Smyrna Beach ranked first nationally with 198 recorded incidents, according to the analysis.

Other Central Florida beaches also appeared near the top of the list:

Daytona Beach: 35

Cocoa Beach: 33

Ponce Inlet: 28

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, ranked fifth with 22 recorded incidents.

The analysis also ranked Florida first among U.S. states, with 1,193 recorded shark attacks in the historical dataset. Hard Rock Bet said Florida accounted for 46.2% of recorded U.S. incidents included in its analysis.

However, the company emphasized that the figures represent the distribution of historical records and do not reflect an individual beachgoer’s odds of encountering a shark.

Shark encounters remain rare compared with the number of people who visit coastal areas each year.

Beachgoers are advised to swim near lifeguards, avoid areas with active fishing or large schools of bait fish, stay out of the water at dawn or dusk and follow local beach warnings.

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