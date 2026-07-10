Middleburg man convicted of meth possession, gun crimes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A federal jury convicted a Middleburg man of methamphetamine possession and possessing firearms as a convicted felon, prosecutors said.

James Malcolm Davis, 47, faces up to 16 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

According to evidence presented at trial, Clay County narcotics detectives stopped Davis on Oct. 31, 2024, as part of an ongoing investigation.

Prosecutors said detectives found methamphetamine in his pants pocket and about 40 grams of methamphetamine in his backpack.

Investigators later searched Davis’ camper in Middleburg and found four firearms, more than 1,500 rounds of ammunition, drug pipes and a bulletproof vest, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The firearms included a .22-caliber rifle, two semiautomatic assault-style rifles and a revolver.

Prosecutors said Davis has prior felony convictions, including aggravated assault, felony battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which bars him from possessing guns or ammunition under federal law.

The case was investigated by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, ATF and DEA.

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