Harmful blue-green algae toxins detected in Lake Jesup

SANFORD, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County has issued a health alert after harmful blue-green algae toxins were detected in Lake Jesup.

The alert follows testing of a water sample collected July 7.

Health officials are urging people to use caution in and around the lake and avoid contact with water where algae blooms are visible.

Residents and visitors should not swim, wade, use personal watercraft or drink water from areas affected by a bloom.

Officials also warned that pets and livestock should be kept away from the water because blue-green algae can be harmful or deadly to animals.

People who come into contact with algae, discolored water or water with an unpleasant odor should wash their skin and clothing with soap and water.

The Department of Health said contaminated water should not be used for cooking or washing dishes. Boiling the water will not remove the toxins.

Blue-green algae can appear as scum, foam or paint-like material on the water’s surface and may be green, blue, brown or red.

Warm temperatures, sunny weather, still water and excess nutrients can contribute to algae blooms, which are more common during the summer and fall.

Anyone who experiences symptoms after exposure can contact the Florida Poison Information Center at 800-222-1222.

Suspected algae blooms can be reported to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection at 855-305-3903.

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