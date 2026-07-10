ASTATULA, Fla. — Town officials are asking residents to visit the Astatula Community Cemetery after a fast-moving storm caused minor damage overnight.

According to the Town of Astatula, strong winds from the storm damaged several signs at the cemetery and scattered or damaged flowers, mementos and other items that had been placed near gravesites.

Officials are encouraging anyone who has items at a gravesite to stop by the cemetery to check on them.

Residents asked to check gravesites after overnight storm damages community cemetery (WFTV)

Town crews are continuing to inspect and repair damage to town-owned facilities and structures following the storm.

Cleanup efforts are underway, and officials thanked residents for their patience as crews work to address the damage.

No injuries or major structural damage were reported in the town’s announcement.

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