Wife of former CBP agent arrested in Orange County shooting case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The wife of a former U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent, who was accused in the December 2025 shooting at an Orange County home, has now been taken into custody related to the case.

Natalie Portelli was detained at the Orange County Jail and faces charges including four counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery by strangulation, shooting into an occupied building, criminal mischief causing over $1,000 in damage, and battery, based on court records.

Prosecutors allege the charges stem from the same Dec. 6, 2025, incident that previously led to the arrest of her husband, Angelo Portelli.

Investors report that Angelo Portelli, a Customs and Border Protection agent at JFK Airport in New York, was previously dating Jessica Rodriguez after they met on TikTok.

The relationship ended in October 2025, and Rodriguez later began dating Eugenio Santiago, an Orlando Police Department Community Service Officer.

According to investigators, Angelo and Natalie Portelli traveled to Rodriguez’s Orange County home on Dec. 6. Detectives allege Angelo was disguised in a hoodie and face mask, while Natalie wore a wig.

Authorities say a physical altercation broke out between Angelo Portelli and Santiago before gunfire erupted. Investigators allege multiple rounds were fired, striking the home, a vehicle parked outside, and a nearby fence. No one was injured during the incident.

Angelo Portelli was previously detained and remains held without bond at the Orange County Jail. He is charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery by strangulation, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and criminal mischief.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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