Over $9,000 in unclaimed checks available in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Clerk of Courts says it may have unclaimed money waiting for residents, businesses and organizations.

The Clerk’s Office said its latest unclaimed checks list includes more than 9,100 checks that were mailed but never cashed.

The checks include vendor payments, refunds, restitution and cash bonds. Amounts range from 1 cent to $10,000, according to the Clerk’s Office.

People have until Sept. 1, 2026, to claim the money.

“Our customers deserve to receive the money that is rightly theirs,” Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell said. “That is why every year we go above and beyond to spread the word about our unclaimed checks list.”

The Clerk’s Office said checks may have gone uncashed because recipients moved without leaving a forwarding address or simply forgot about the payment.

Anyone who believes they may be owed money can search the unclaimed checks list on the Orange County Clerk’s website and follow the instructions to submit a claim.

The Clerk’s Office also reminds anyone owed restitution in an Orange County case to keep their address updated to ensure they receive any payments due.

If the money is not collected by Sept. 1, state law requires it to be forfeited and deposited into the Clerk’s Fine and Forfeiture Fund.

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