Flagler County increases patrols after two fatal Fourth of July crashes

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County deputies are increasing patrols for the Fourth of July weekend after two fatal crashes happened within minutes of each other Thursday morning.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said deputies will increase visibility and enforcement on major roadways, waterways, beaches, parks and other high-activity areas beginning July 3 and continuing through the holiday weekend.

Sheriff Rick Staly said the increased enforcement comes after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Palm Coast and a tractor-trailer and pickup truck collided on West State Road 100 in western Flagler County. That crash left one person dead and another seriously injured.

“Let’s work together by not driving distracted and not driving aggressively,” Staly said.

Deputies said they will focus on aggressive driving, speeding, seatbelt violations and other dangerous behavior that could put families at risk.

The Sheriff’s Office said dedicated DUI enforcement will also be in place throughout the weekend. Anyone planning to drink is urged to use a designated driver, rideshare or another safe ride home.

Deputies will also be patrolling waterways and watching for unsafe boating, including reckless operation, boating under the influence and children not wearing life jackets.

Residents are also being reminded about fireworks rules.

Private fireworks are illegal in the cities of Palm Coast and Flagler Beach, according to the Sheriff’s Office. In unincorporated areas of Flagler County, fireworks are legal under Florida law only on July 4.

Officials said fireworks can cause serious injuries and can affect people with PTSD, people with autism and pets.

“This Fourth of July is a special one as our nation celebrates 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence,” Staly said. “Let’s honor that legacy by celebrating responsibly and thinking of the impact to others and pets that may be nearby.”

Deputies are also reminding people to lock vehicles, hide valuables, secure homes and report suspicious activity while attending holiday events.

Several United Flagler 4th events are planned, including First Friday in Flagler Beach, the Stars and Stripes Parade and Fireworks Over the Runways at Flagler Executive Airport.

The Sheriff’s Office said patrol and special operations services will continue through the holiday weekend. The Flagler County Emergency Communications Center will remain open 24/7 for emergency and non-emergency calls.

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