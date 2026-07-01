Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Looking for Fourth of July fireworks in Central Florida?

Independence Day celebrations are planned across the Orlando area, including fireworks at Lake Eola, theme parks, resorts, entertainment districts and local communities.

Most events are scheduled for Saturday, July 4, unless otherwise noted.

Here are some of the major places to watch fireworks in Central Florida:

Lake Eola Park in Orlando

Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs

Winter Garden

Walt Disney World

SeaWorld Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort

LEGOLAND Florida

Promenade at Sunset Walk

Old Town in Kissimmee

Celebration

Avalon Park

Orlando-area resorts

When: July 4

Where: Lake Eola Park, downtown Orlando

Cost: Free

Orlando’s Fireworks at the Fountain returns to Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando.

The free, family-friendly event includes live entertainment, food, games and fireworks over Lake Eola.

The fireworks show will be accompanied by a live performance from the Orlando Concert Band.

When: July 3

Where: Cranes Roost Park, Altamonte Springs

Cost: Free

Red Hot & Boom returns to Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs one day before the Fourth of July.

The Independence Day celebration includes live music, food and fireworks over the lake.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early because the event typically draws large crowds.

When: July 4

Where: Winter Garden

Cost: Free

Winter Garden will host its Party in the Park & Fireworks celebration near Lake Apopka.

The event includes live music, family-friendly games and activities, food and merchandise vendors, and a fireworks finale.

Winter Garden is also expected to host additional daytime Independence Day events, including a children’s parade, a patriotic concert, a Fourth of July-themed farmers market and art exhibitions honoring 250 years of U.S. history.

When: July 3 through July 5

Where: Magic Kingdom

Cost: Valid theme park admission required

Walt Disney World will celebrate Independence Day with “Disney Celebrates America! — A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky” at Magic Kingdom.

The fireworks show is scheduled for July 3 through July 5.

When: July 4

Where: SeaWorld Orlando

Cost: Valid theme park admission required

SeaWorld Orlando will celebrate Independence Day with a patriotic fireworks show over the park’s lake.

The park is also hosting its Red, White & BBQ culinary celebration with food inspired by barbecue destinations across the country.

When: July 4

Where: Universal Orlando Resort

Cost: Valid theme park admission required

Universal Orlando Resort is expected to celebrate Independence Day with entertainment, character meet-and-greets, live DJs and special pyrotechnics.

Additional details are expected to be announced closer to the holiday.

When: July 4

Where: LEGOLAND Florida Resort

Cost: Valid theme park admission required

LEGOLAND Florida Resort will host its Red, White & BOOM! celebration with fireworks, extended park hours, a DJ dance party and family-friendly activities.

Guests can use special 3-D glasses to watch the fireworks appear to burst into LEGO bricks.

When: July 4

Where: Promenade at Sunset Walk near Walt Disney World

Cost: Free parking and admission

Promenade at Sunset Walk will host its Star Spangled Celebration with fireworks, confetti, a laser light show, live music, street performers, dining specials and family-friendly activities.

Parking and admission are free.

When: July 4

Where: Old Town Entertainment District, Kissimmee

Cost: Free fireworks

Old Town Entertainment District in Kissimmee will host its Red, White & Horsepower Fourth of July event.

The celebration includes a classic car show, live music, entertainment and fireworks.

When: July 4

Where: Celebration Town Center

Cost: Free

Celebration will host its Star Spangled Spectacular with music, entertainment, food and fireworks over the lake.

A parade is also expected earlier in the day through the town center.

When: July 4

Where: Avalon Park, east Orlando

Cost: Free

Avalon Park will host Fourth of July activities throughout the day.

Planned activities include a Firecracker 5K, bike parade, apple pie bake-off, family-friendly games and fireworks.

When: July 4 weekend

Where: Select Orlando-area resorts

Cost: May require hotel stay or reservation

Several Orlando-area resorts are also expected to host Fourth of July fireworks and holiday activities.

Visit Orlando lists Fourth of July events at Orlando World Center Marriott and the Grande Lakes resort area, including JW Marriott Orlando and The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes.

Some resort events may be limited to hotel guests or require reservations.

Other Independence Day events are planned throughout the Orlando area, including celebrations in Lake Nona, Winter Park and at Orlando International Airport.

Some events take place before July 4.

This list will be updated as more Central Florida Fourth of July events are announced.

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