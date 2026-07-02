Orlando fans celebrate USMNT win over Bosnia-Herzegovina

ORLANDO, Fla. — The United States’ hopes of winning a World Cup trophy are still alive.

The U.S. men’s national team took down Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 Wednesday night to advance to the Round of 16, where they’ll take on Belgium.

Across Central Florida, people were taking in the historic victory.

Channel 9 was at Pointe Orlando on International Drive as fans packed in to cheer on the Americans.

World Cup Orlando watch party Soccer fans gathered on July 1, 2026, at Pointe Orlando to cheer on the USMNT as they beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0. (WFTV staff)

Reporter Ashlyn Webb found the crowd absolutely electric.

While every big moment had fans on their feet, when Team USA scored its second goal, the venue erupted.

People were jumping, hugging complete strangers, waving flags, and celebrating together.

World Cup Orlando watch party Soccer fans gathered on July 1, 2026, at Pointe Orlando to cheer on the USMNT as they beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0. (WFTV staff)

It wasn’t an easy win. The USMNT had to battle through much of the match with just 10 players after a red card following a collision.

The final minutes were especially tense for the hundreds of fans dressed in red, white, and blue who packed the party to see the win-or-go-home World Cup matchup.

World Cup Orlando watch party Soccer fans gathered on July 1, 2026, at Pointe Orlando to cheer on the USMNT as they beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0. (WFTV staff)

Webb talked to fans who had plenty to say just moments after the final whistle.

Hear their excitement at the celebration in her report below.

Orlando USA World Cup Watch Party Americans from around the country were in Orlando to watch team USA at a World Cup watch party (WFTV)

Many fans said they plan to return for another watch party at Pointe Orlando on Monday night as Team USA heads into the Round of 16 against Belgium.

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