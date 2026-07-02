Orange County

Callahan Neighborhood Association celebrates 40 years of community service

Discover how Callahan Neighborhood Association’s 40+ years of legacy strengthens community bonds

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Callahan Neighborhood Association Congratulations to the Callahan Neighborhood Association as they celebrate over four decades of serving their community. (Callahan Neighborhood Association/Callahan Neighborhood Association)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Callahan Neighborhood Association is proud to celebrate over forty years of heartfelt service to the Orange County community.

What makes this milestone truly special isn’t just the long-lasting presence, but also the amazing people behind it. Every current board member is actually a direct descendant of the residents who originally helped establish the association, which makes it all the more meaningful.

This rare continuity reflects a deep-rooted commitment to preserving the neighborhood’s identity while honoring the vision of those who came before.

Their journey is a powerful reminder that when neighborhoods invest in their history, they strengthen bonds between generations and build a lasting sense of belonging.

Documenting and sharing local history not only reflects the past but also inspires future leaders, promotes community pride, and helps preserve cultural heritage.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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