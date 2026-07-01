Orlando International Airport opens new wing at Terminal C

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport has opened a new wing at Terminal C, adding gates and welcoming Virgin Atlantic as the airline’s new home at MCO.

Airport officials celebrated the expansion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, saying the project will increase capacity, improve passenger flow and prepare the airport for future renovations in Terminals A and B.

The expansion adds five new gates, numbered 250 through 254, that can accommodate both domestic and international flights. Airport officials said the additional space will allow Terminal C to handle 10 to 12 million passengers each year while helping ease congestion in the airport’s older terminals.

Airport leaders said the added capacity comes as Orlando International prepares for major upgrades to Terminals A and B, including expanded restrooms and renovated interiors.

Passengers flying with Virgin Atlantic are encouraged to confirm their terminal before heading to the airport and check pickup and drop-off locations with rental car, rideshare and shuttle providers.

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