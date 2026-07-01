Howey-in-the-Hills police chief resigns after investigation

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla. — The former Howey-in-the-Hills Police Chief Michael Giddens has officially resigned.

In a resignation letter obtained from Town Manager Sean O’Keefe, Giddens expressed his gratitude and honor at having served the Howey-in-the-Hills community.

"Serving the people of Howey-in-the-Hills has been a great honor, and I am proud of the progress we have made in advancing the department."

Giddens sent his letter of resignation to the town manager on June 3, 2026.

Giddens was under an FDLE investigation back in May of this year.

O’Keefe tells WFTV that they have posted the job listing for a new Chief of Police on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

The town also announced a new serving interim Chief of Police, John Batchelor.

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