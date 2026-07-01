Increasing moisture brings higher rain chances through the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday featured lower storm coverage across the area, but more rain is on the way over the next several days.

The rain and storms will quickly end this evening, but coastal showers may once again develop towards daybreak. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s.

Evening Forecast: Wednesday, July 1, 2026 (WFTV)

Scattered rain and storms are likely on Thursday. Coverage may be slightly higher across the area, with the best chance of activity south of Orlando. Highs for Thursday will be in the low 90s.

More moisture arrives Friday, increasing storm chances across the area. Scattered storms are likely in the PM hours, with temps in the low 90s.

Evening Forecast: Wednesday, July 1, 2026 (WFTV)

On Saturday, July 4th, there will be storms and plenty of heat. The morning hours will be dry, but scattered storms are expected in the afternoon and evening.

Highs for the 4th will be in the low 90s. Some storms could delay some fireworks displays Saturday evening.

Evening Forecast: Wednesday, July 1, 2026 (WFTV)

The somewhat elevated storm chances will continue into Sunday, with the bulk of the activity in the PM hours. Highs will remain in the low 90s.

Some slightly drier air will arrive to start next week, reducing rain and storm chances some across the area.

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