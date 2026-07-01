Evacuated Rialto Apartments remain uninhabitable after emergency stabilization work

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency work to stabilize an Orange County Apartment complex evacuated due to structural damage is now complete, but it could still be months before anyone can return.

Channel 9 was the first to tell you a large void forced more than 350 people to evacuate the Rialto Apartments back in March.

Approximately 358 individuals were displaced from the complex located at 7343 W. Sand Lake Road after residents reported loud popping noises and cracks that appeared throughout.

Shortly after, the apartments were deemed “dangerous and unsafe for occupancy.”

Residents have not been able to return to their apartments since.

A new report obtained via record request by Channel 9 details exactly what was done to stabilize the building and prevent it from collapsing.

A letter to the county’s Division of Building Safety states contractors cut holes through evacuated units and injected grout to fill a 3 by 15-foot void.

Engineers said the void opened between the soil and ground-level slab and caused a downward shift of the building

According to Orange County, the temporary work was permitted, completed, and approved, but the building is still unsafe for occupancy.

The building’s owner, Northland, a private equity firm based out of state, said engineers are still completing an evaluation of the damage.

Once that evaluation is complete engineers will submit a report, a plan will be drafted and permanent work may be permitted for repairs.

Ultimately, a final inspection will be needed before occupancy can be restored by the county.

However, former Rialto residents dealing with the financial consequences of the evacuation say, that engineering report is also playing a key role in whether they’ll be compensated.

Lorraine Seib said during the evacuations on March 19th, her son ran out carrying only his laptop.

“A couple of pairs of pants and his computer, and that was it. Then it just went on, day after day after day. Couldn’t get any stuff,” said Seib.

It was weeks before he and others were reunited with belongings trapped in the apartment.

Seib said the family spent more than $12,000 on hotels, food, and necessities as they waited for instruction on whether they could return to their homes.

When the county finally deemed the complex unsafe for occupancy, it was weeks before the complex returned her sons’ belongings.

More than three months after the evacuations, her family hasn’t seen a dime from the renters insurance claim she filed. Her provider, State Farm, says there are outstanding questions about whether her loss of use claim is covered.

“It’s just frustrating,” said Seib, “State Farm should do the right thing.”

Insurance experts told Channel 9 on Wednesday, it comes down to what engineers determine caused the void underneath the Rialto.

Some of the possible causes include erosion, a sinkhole, or something known as “catastrophic ground cover collapse.”

Pursuant to Florida State Statute, every insurer in Florida must provide coverage for “catastrophic ground cover collapse” which is geological activity that results in all of the following:

The abrupt collapse of the ground cover; A depression in the ground cover clearly visible to the naked eye; Structural damage to the covered building, including the foundation; and The insured structure being condemned and ordered to be vacated by the governmental agency authorized by law to issue such an order for that structure.

In an email Seib shared, her claims adjuster explained they contacted the owners of the Rialto who were “unaware of the cause of the loss, with the investigation ongoing.”

The adjuster stated, “Once we receive the Engineer’s report, we will be in a better position to identify the cause of the loss.”

Channel 9 reached out to State Farm about Seib’s pending claim. A spokesperson stated, “While we cannot share details about a specific claim, claims like this one are often complicated and involve experts or extended investigations. Each claim is evaluated based on the specific facts and the benefits provided by the policy. We are in contact with our customers as they navigate the recovery process.”

Meanwhile, Northland told Channel 9, residents of 179 apartments (95% of rented apartments) have chosen to terminate their leases. As of Wednesday, residents of 173 apartments have completely moved out of the Rialto.

According to a Q and A page on the company website, the company has a dedicated person who is working with former tenants on insurance claims.

The website states, “Northland Rialto has responded to all requests from residents’ insurance carriers received to date and continues to do so. Inquiries from insurance providers should be sent to Ellen Jane Albanese at ealbanese@northland.com, who is providing all available information expeditiously.”

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