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Car fire spreads to Orange County home, damaging roof

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
Car fire spreads to Orange County home, damaging roof
By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A car fire spread to a home Thursday in unincorporated Orange County after flames extended from a garage into the roof, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded to 602 S. Ranger Blvd. and arrived to find a vehicle on fire inside the garage with flames extending through the roof of the home.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the fire is under control.

Crews are evaluating one person for smoke inhalation. As of the latest update, no transport to a hospital had been reported.

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Beatriz Oliveira

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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