Magic bring back fan favorite Vucevic on one-year deal

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic have announced a homecoming for the franchise’s all-time leader in field goals made Nikola Vucevic.

The Magic signed Vucevic on a 1-year, $3.9 million deal on Wednesday.

He spent nine seasons with Orlando before getting traded to Chicago in 2021. He played in 591 career games for the Magic and was named an NBA All-Star in both 2019 and 2021.

We have signed free agent center Nikola Vučević.



welcome back to Orlando, Vooch 💙



→ https://t.co/SPHMNWHzLX pic.twitter.com/fR1iQSfjk1 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) July 1, 2026

The Magic also signed free agent forward Jonathan Isaac just a few days after waiving the former Florida State Seminole. The deal is for one season.

We have signed free agent forward Jonathan Isaac.



let's get it, JI! 🪄



→ https://t.co/rC5MUizaR4 pic.twitter.com/6reqJzpvbj — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) July 1, 2026

Additionally, Orlando re-signed free agent guard Jevon Carter to a 1-year, $3.5 million deal. He joined the Magic in February and was a solid contributor off the bench.

Elsewhere, Moe Wagner reportedly signed a 2-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

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