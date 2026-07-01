Mother accused of leaving child in hot car jailed on new charge

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A mother who’s accused of leaving her child in a hot car in Volusia County was sent back to jail on Tuesday.

But she could could soon be released.

After a court hearing on Tuesday, 27-year-old Latana Williams was booked on a charge of aggravated child abuse.

Court hearing for Latana Williams Latana Williams attends a court hearing on June 30, 2026. (WFTV staff)

But the judge set a $10,000 bond.

Williams’ mother testified during the hearing that her daughter has been following the rules of the court.

Court hearing in Volusia County The mother of suspect Latana Williams speaks in court on June 30, 2026. (WFTV staff)

Channel 9 reported on Williams’ first arrest in connection to this case in early June.

That’s when DeLand police said she left her 3-year old daughter alone in a car for more than two hours while she donated plasma.\

Latana Williams arrest in DeLand Williams, accused of leaving her daughter in a car on May 31, 2026, was arrested at a plasma center in DeLand.

Williams’ lawyer said Tuesday that the child is healthy.

WFTV will continue to follow developments in this case.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group