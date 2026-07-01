“The Rocket Man Show” lands in Winter Garden for one night only

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Tickets are now on sale for an Elton John tribute concert coming to Winter Garden this summer.

“The Rocket Man Show” will open DNA Productions’ 2026-2027 season at Garden Theatre on Plant.

The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at the theater, located at 160 W. Plant St. in Winter Garden.

According to the event announcement, the tribute concert celebrates Elton John’s music, style and showmanship with costumes, live performances and songs spanning decades.

Single tickets went on sale Wednesday and start at $76.

Four-show concert series tickets are also available while supplies last, starting at $212. Organizers said the series package gives patrons a 10% savings compared with individual ticket prices.

Tickets are available online at GardenTheatreOnPlant.com.

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