New Florida policy restricts college enrollment for undocumented immigrants, GED programs

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new education policy is now in effect across Florida, changing who can enroll in the state’s public colleges and GED programs.

This change could impact students across the state who are looking to continue their education. Starting Wednesday, undocumented immigrants are no longer allowed to enroll in Florida’s public colleges or adult education programs that lead to a GED.

The rule requires students applying to Florida’s public colleges and GED programs to provide proof they are U.S. citizens or lawfully present in the country before enrolling.

That means undocumented immigrants will no longer be eligible to attend state colleges or participate in public adult education programs that prepare students to earn a high school equivalency diploma.

Supporters of the policy say it prioritizes students who meet state requirements.

Congressman Randy Fine, reacting to the change, said, “I was proud to sponsor the bill in the Florida Legislature last year that ended in-state tuition for illegals, saving taxpayers tens of millions of dollars.” Now, when thousands of Floridians are denied admission to our state universities so that illegals can attend, I support them being banned altogether. We need to keep working to make Florida the worst state in America to be an illegal. Deport away.”

On the other hand, immigration advocates say the change could limit educational opportunities for people who have lived in Florida for years and want to continue their education.

Representative Anna Eskamni said, “These changes will also cost Florida’s colleges roughly $15 million a year, while pushing motivated and passionate learners out of the workforce.”

The Florida State Board of Education approved the new requirements as the state continues to implement stricter immigration-related policies.

All members of the board voted to approve, except one.

Education officials state that students applying must now submit the necessary documentation prior to completing their enrollment.

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