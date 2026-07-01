Orlando Health Children’s to serve as umbrella brand for pediatric care

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health is introducing a new unified brand for its pediatric care services across Central Florida and beyond.

The health care system announced Wednesday that Orlando Health Children’s will serve as the umbrella brand for pediatric care across the organization.

As part of the change, Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children will become Orlando Health Children’s Arnold Palmer Hospital.

Orlando Health said the new brand is meant to bring hospitals, physician specialties, institutes, outpatient services and programs under one recognizable identity for children and families.

“Orlando Health Children’s brings our pediatric services together under one focused name, helping us work more collaboratively while continuing to deliver the same high-quality, compassionate care families know and trust,” said Justin Williams, senior vice president of Orlando Health and president of Orlando Health Children’s Arnold Palmer Hospital.

The Orlando Health Children’s brand will include Orlando Health Children’s Arnold Palmer Hospital, the Orlando Health Children’s Pavilion, pediatric specialty practices, the Orlando Health Children’s Neuroscience Institute, the Orlando Health Children’s Heart Institute and hospital-based pediatric outpatient services.

Orlando Health is also establishing the Orlando Health Children’s Foundation to support fundraising for pediatric care, programs, technology and services.

The Howard Phillips Center for Children and Families will continue operating under its existing name, though some program logos will be updated to align with the new Orlando Health Children’s identity.

New signage reflecting the Orlando Health Children’s brand will be installed over the coming months. The new identity is also expected to appear across Orlando Health’s website and social media channels beginning July 1.

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