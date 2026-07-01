Undocumented students banned from Florida state colleges under new rule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Undocumented students will no longer be allowed to attend Florida’s state colleges under new rules approved by the State Board of Education.

The board voted Tuesday to require students admitted to Florida’s 28 state colleges to be U.S. citizens or lawfully present in the United States.

The rule also applies to adult general education programs, including programs that help students prepare for the GED exam or learn English.

Colleges will be required to verify documentation before students enroll.

The rules were approved during a telephone-only meeting. Several public commenters spoke against the changes, while board members did not debate the policy before voting.

The move follows a similar effort involving Florida’s state university system. The Florida Board of Governors recently took an initial step toward a similar policy for state universities.

Supporters of the rule argue taxpayer-funded higher education should be reserved for citizens and students who are lawfully present in the country.

Opponents argue the rule raises constitutional and statutory concerns, especially because similar proposals did not pass during the 2026 legislative session.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, spoke against the rule during public comment and said the Legislature did not pass a bill authorizing the change.

A legislative committee has also questioned whether the Department of Education has the authority to make the rule without additional action from lawmakers.

Earlier this year, Florida lawmakers repealed a 2014 law that allowed some undocumented students who were brought to the United States as children to pay in-state tuition.

The new state college rule goes further by blocking undocumented students from admission altogether.

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