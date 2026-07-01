Man charged in connection to fatal hit-and-run crash in Lake Mary

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Lake Mary police say one person is under arrest after a deadly hit-and-run traffic crash.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at West Lake Mary Boulevard and Wheelhouse Lane.

Lake Mary Police Department said officers responded to the crash and located an unresponsive driver; officials said despite life-saving efforts, that person died.

0 of 9 Deadly hit-and-run crash investigation Lake Mary police say one person died and a man is under arrest after a deadly hit-and-run traffic crash on June 30, 2026. Deadly hit-and-run crash investigation Lake Mary police say one person died and a man is under arrest after a deadly hit-and-run traffic crash on June 30, 2026. Deadly hit-and-run crash investigation Lake Mary police say one person died and a man is under arrest after a deadly hit-and-run traffic crash on June 30, 2026. Deadly hit-and-run crash investigation Lake Mary police say one person died and a man is under arrest after a deadly hit-and-run traffic crash on June 30, 2026. Deadly hit-and-run crash investigation Lake Mary police say one person died and a man is under arrest after a deadly hit-and-run traffic crash on June 30, 2026. Deadly hit-and-run crash investigation Lake Mary police say one person died and a man is under arrest after a deadly hit-and-run traffic crash on June 30, 2026. Deadly hit-and-run crash investigation Lake Mary police say one person died and a man is under arrest after a deadly hit-and-run traffic crash on June 30, 2026. Deadly hit-and-run crash investigation Lake Mary police say one person died and a man is under arrest after a deadly hit-and-run traffic crash on June 30, 2026.

Investigators said officers made an arrest a short time later after they located a suspect and his vehicle near West Lake Mary Boulevard and Forest Boulevard.

LMPD has identified that driver as O’Vante Olan Redding, 22, of Longwood.

O'Vante Redding Police say Redding left the scene of a deadly crash in Lake Mary, Fla. on June 30, 2026. (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

He is being charged with DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, and vehicular homicide.

Redding is expected to make his initial court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Police said they are withholding the name of the victim as detectives continue to investigate the case.

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