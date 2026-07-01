Fatal crash on Orange Avenue overpass kills 1, injures 2

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports a fatal crash involving two vehicles on the Orange Avenue overpass at Wetherbee Road in Orange County, resulting in one death and two serious injuries.

Troopers report that a 61-year-old man from Kissimmee, driving a Toyota four-Runner, died in the crash. Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man from Arcadia, driving a Chevrolet Impala, and a 33-year-old Kissimmee man, in a Toyota, suffered serious injuries.

The report states that both vehicles caught fire following the front-to-front collision, which occurred when the Chevrolet Impala crossed the median into the Toyota four-Runner’s path.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

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