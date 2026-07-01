Head-on crash leaves 1 dead and 2 hurt in Volusia County, shuts down SR-40

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash has led to the closure of State Road 40 in Pierson, Volusia County.

Florida Highway Patrol said it happened just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The location of the crash was west of Check Station Road.

FHP said the collision left one person dead and two others hurt.

As of 9 a.m., troopers reported that all lanes of SR-40 in this area remained shut down.

Investigators said the crash involved a Buick Rendezvous SUV and a Ford F-350 pick up truck.

Troopers said the driver of the SUV was heading east on SR-40 when it traveled off the roadway onto the shoulder. Investigators said the driver then overcorrected, traveled onto the westbound lanes, and into the direct path of the pickup truck, resulting in a head-on collision.

The SUV’s driver, 30, or Astor, did not survive. FHP has not released his name.

Investigators said the driver and passenger in the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers have been diverting traffic from SR-40 onto U.S. Highway 17.

Check back for updates on this story.

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