FDOT and FHP urge drivers to prioritize safety during Fourth of July holiday

SANFORD, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are reminding drivers of the importance of keeping Florida’s roads safe during the Fourth of July holiday.

Wednesday morning, Channel 9 joined FDOT officials at the agency’s District Five Regional Transportation Management Center in Sanford.

WFTV’s Sam Martello spoke with transportation leaders about the top safety tips for driving, riding, and walking amid the busy July 4th celebrations.

FDOT is warning drivers to check the functionality of their vehicles before leaving their driveways, utilizing Florida 511 to map out their travels, and to move over if they see Road Rangers on the side of the road.

FHP said the roads will be busy with both local and out-of-town travelers, so prepare for traffic, don’t drive impaired, and buckle up.

Watch the video below to get more expert advice before you hit the road this holiday season.

WATCH: Road Ranger offers travel safety tips for upcoming holiday weekend Safe holiday travel (Sam Martello, WFTV.com/WFTV)

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