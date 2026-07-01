Flagler Schools achieves “A” district grade for first time since 2019

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler Schools has earned an “A” district grade for the first time since 2019, district officials announced Tuesday.

The grade was reported by the Florida Department of Education as part of the state’s 2025-2026 school grades.

Statewide, 76% of schools earned an “A” or “B” grade this year, up from 71% during the 2024-2025 school year, according to the district’s release.

The state also reported that 60% of schools either improved their grade from the previous year or maintained an “A.”

According to the Florida Department of Education, 31 schools earned a “D” or “F” grade in 2026, down from 70 schools in 2025.

“Florida continues to prove that high expectations, expanded school choice and strong accountability produce real results for students,” Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas said in a statement.

State officials said five districts improved from a “B” to an “A,” while two districts improved from a “C” to a “B.”

Flagler Schools said more information is available on its website.

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