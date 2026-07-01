Family, friends remember woman killed in Florida alligator attack as ‘a fun-loving soul’

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Family and friends are remembering 31-year-old Brittany Clark as a vibrant, kind-hearted woman who always put others before herself. She was killed in a devastating alligator attack over the weekend.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission identified Clark as the victim in Sunday’s attack along the Econ River.

Her boyfriend, Chance Allison, witnessed the attack but told Channel 9 the grief is still too overwhelming for him to speak on camera but wanted people to know how loved Clark was.

“She was the strongest and most outgoing person I’ve ever met in my 30 years of life,” Allison said, in a text to Channel 9. “The most beautiful person I could have asked to be in my life.”

Friends echoed that, describing Clark as someone who brightened every room she entered.

They said she had a gift for lifting people up and spreading positivity wherever she went.

Many of the photos shared with Channel 9 show Clark with her dog, a constant companion she adored.

Allison said Clark also loved her job, operating a bulldozer as part of a dirt crew. He says she loved going out on the water every chance she could.

According to FWC, Clark was swimming in about three feet of water along the Econ River when a large alligator attacked her Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say Allison desperately tried to pull her away, fighting the alligator as it held onto her. Clark suffered catastrophic injuries and died on the way to the hospital.

Since the attack, FWC has captured and euthanized two alligators, including a 13-foot alligator found near the scene. Investigators are awaiting forensic testing from a Gainesville laboratory to determine whether one of those alligators was responsible for the attack.

As loved ones continue to mourn, Clark’s family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help bring her remains home to California, where her parents live. Fundraiser by Gena Smith : In Memory of Brittany’s Fun-Loving Spirit

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