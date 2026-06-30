Orlando ranks No. 3 in U.S. for UFO sightings, study finds

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you are hoping to spot something strange in the sky, Orlando may be one of the better places to look.

A new study from Yay! Coloring Pages ranked Orlando No. 3 among the 100 largest U.S. cities for UFO sightings.

The study analyzed data from the National UFO Reporting Center and compared reported sightings with population estimates to calculate sightings per 10,000 residents.

According to the study, Orlando had 13.8 UFO sightings per 10,000 residents.

Sarasota ranked No. 1 in the country with 21.8 sightings per 10,000 residents, followed by Boise, Idaho, with 15.6 sightings per 10,000 residents.

Most UFO sightings The study also listed May 22 at 10:03 p.m. as Orlando’s most “typical” date and time for UFO sightings, based on its analysis of reported activity.

The study also listed May 22 at 10:03 p.m. as Orlando’s most “typical” date and time for UFO sightings, based on its analysis of reported activity.

Researchers said most typical sighting times in the top-ranked cities happened after dark, generally between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The study ranked New York City, McAllen, Texas, Philadelphia, Detroit and Dallas among the cities with the fewest UFO sightings per 10,000 residents.

The report notes that the rankings are based on reported sightings, meaning they reflect where people have reported seeing unusual objects in the sky, not confirmed extraterrestrial activity.

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