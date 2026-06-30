BREAKING: Church among targets in major drug bust operation in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Only Channel 9 was there Tuesday morning as Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Daytona Beach Police and multiple SWAT units from several agencies served search warrants across the east side of the county.

Channel 9’s Demie Johnson accompanied deputies and reports that one of the locations was a church in Holly Hill.

Law enforcement arrived shortly after 5 a.m. at The Greater Harvest Ministries on Center Avenue.

The case involves an FBI wire tap used in an investigation that started about a year ago.

Only WFTV rode along with the sheriff’s deputies as teams raided the church. VSO said more than 50 people will be taken into custody during this round up operation.

Investigators said the suspects are connected to several overdose deaths and shootings across the county, including one recent incident at a Bucc-ees store.

Watch Eyewitness News This Morning for live updates on this breaking story.

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