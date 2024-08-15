Operation Ice Breaker: At least 20 arrested in Daytona Beach drug bust

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police officers broke up a major drug operation Thursday that will eventually result in more than 30 people being arrested.

Officers began serving warrants at 11 locations around 6 a.m. Thursday morning. They recovered narcotics and guns.

The investigation was called “Operation Ice Breaker,” and Chief Jakari Young said it took about a year to complete.

It included multiple agencies, wire taps and street-level surveillance.

It’s part of the chief’s plan to deal with shootings and other crimes by dealing with drugs.

“I mean this is like a matter of life and death. We have people who are dying on a daily basis due to these pedal pushers, these people who are out here pedaling this poison and killing people,” said Young.

Search warrants were served at multiple homes in Daytona Beach and Port Orange where officers took more than 1,000 grams of methamphetamine and 400 grams of fentanyl off the streets. They also recovered pills, cocaine and 19 guns.

“If we don’t get these people off the street, they’re going to shoot at each other. They don’t care who is around. Innocent people get shot and it just becomes this snowball effect,” said Young.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon, FDLE Assistant Commissioner Lee Massie pointed to the importance of partnerships in investigations like Operation Ice Breaker, especially when it comes time to prosecute.

“The State Assisted Fentanyl Eradications (SAFE) is critical to these types of investigations. We are fortunate that we have a governor and a state legislature that believes in it,” said Massie.

For the officers tasked with taking out the dealers, patience is key and after the success he saw from his staff in just one day, Chief Young believes better days are ahead.

“I want to let the Daytona Beach community know that we hear you. We hear you and we hope that today will give some relief. But I want you to now that we are not going to step,” said Young.

At last check, officers had arrested at least 20 suspects.

