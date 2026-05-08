Woman accused of using counterfeit cash to buy, return PlayStation 5 at Walmart

CLERMONT, Fla. — The Clermont Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify a woman accused of using six counterfeit $100 bills to purchase a PlayStation 5, then returning the console for cash.

The incidents happened on April 22, 2026, at two Walmart locations in Clermont.

A report filed on April 24 by Walmart loss prevention stated the female suspect was observed on April 22 around 6 p.m. Police say she entered Walmart at 1450 Johns Lake Road and bought a PlayStation 5 using the fraudulent currency.

Approximately 3 hours later, the same woman was seen returning the PlayStation five for cash at the Walmart located at 550 US Highway 27.

The suspect left the first Walmart in a black Infiniti passenger vehicle.

Authorities said that no license plate was observed on the car.

The Clermont Police Department is asking anyone with information about this individual’s identity to contact Intel@clermontfl.org.

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