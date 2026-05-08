Central Florida thunderstorm warnings have been issued across multiple counties

UPDATE:

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Severe T-Storm Warning has been issued for northwestern Volusia County until 6:30 PM.

Movement is to the east at 15 mph.

The greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning, and large hail.

Broad rotation has also been noted with this storm.

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A Severe T-Storm Warning has been issued for east central Flagler County until 6:45 PM.

This includes Flagler Beach.

Movement is to the east at 15 mph.

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning, and large hail.

Broad rotation has been noted with this storm.

T-Storm FLagler 5/8/26 645p (WFTV)

The greatest

A Severe T-Storm Warning has been issued for east central Marion County until 6:30 PM.

This includes Salt Springs.

Movement is to the east at 15 mph.

T-Storm Warning 5/8/26 Marion County (WFTV)

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning, and large hail.

Broad rotation has been noted with this storm.

Additional strong storms are possible in northern areas through the early evening hours.

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