Major cybersecurity breach hits Canvas, exposing millions of students’ and teachers’ data

ORLANDO, Fla. — A major cybersecurity breach involving the online education platform Canvas is raising concerns for schools and colleges across Central Florida.

Millions of students and teachers worldwide use Canvas for assignments, grades, messaging, and virtual coursework. Now, school officials say hackers have gained unauthorized access to parts of the system.

Public school districts and colleges in Central Florida told us they are aware of the breach and are working to protect personal information tied to student and staff accounts.

The company behind Canvas said it believes hackers may have accessed names, email addresses, student ID numbers, and messages stored within the platform.

At this time, officials have not said how many Central Florida users may have been affected. Schools continue monitoring the situation as the investigation unfolds.

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