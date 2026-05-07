Rapper Kodak Black arrested on drug charge in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida rapper Kodak Black is in the Orange County Jail after his arrest on Wednesday.

The performer, whose name is Bill Kapri, was taken into custody by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Online records show his arrest is related to an alleged charge of trafficking of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA).

Records show Kapri has been arrested several times before on charges including weapons charges, drugs and probation violation.

Channel 9 has reached out for more information about Kapri’s arrest.

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