Florida to execute Dusty Spencer in 1992 Orange County murder case

STARKE, Fla. — Florida is preparing to carry out its 9th execution of the year on Thursday evening, according to state officials.

74-year-old Dusty Spencer is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m., marking what is believed to be the oldest person put to death in modern U.S. history.

Spencer was convicted in 1992 in the killing of his wife, Kathy Spencer, in Orange County.

Court records show Spencer was found guilty of fatally stabbing his wife more than three decades ago.

He has remained on death row since his conviction.

The execution is set to take place as Florida continues one of its most active years in carrying out capital punishment in recent history.

Legal advocates for Spencer have pursued last-minute appeals, but none have been successful as of Thursday morning.

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