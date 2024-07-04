SANFORD, Fla. — A teenager who was arrested for a 2022 shooting at Seminole High School is now headed to prison, court records show.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Now 18-year-old Da’Raveius Smith entered a plea of no contest Monday to charges of attempted first-degree murder, discharge of a weapon on school property, and shooting into a building or vehicle for the Jan. 19, 2022 shooting of Jhavon McIntyre in a building on the school’s campus.

Smith was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison for each count, to be served concurrently- or all at once- followed by five years of probation.

READ: Seminole High teen shot while at school sues school district for failing to act

Smith will receive credit for 895 days already served.

While on probation, Smith will be fitted with a GPS monitor and prohibited from possessing any firearms.

Smith was also ordered to have no contact with McIntyre or his family and was banned from Seminole High School property.

Teen sentenced for 2022 shooting of fellow student at Seminole High School Da'Raveius Smith, now 18, sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by five years of probation for the Jan. 19, 2022 shooting of Jhavon McIntyre at Seminole High School.

Smith was just 16 years old on the day of the shooting.

According to his arrest report, Smith had a confrontation with McIntyre in the week before the shooting, stemming from a dispute about a deceased relative.

READ: SCPS leaders assessing security changes after student shot on Seminole High campus

Smith claimed he was being taunted by McIntyre between classes but admitted McIntyre never threatened or actually tried to fight him in any way.

On the day of the shooting, Smith claimed he had hidden in a bathroom in the high school’s “Tomahawk” building because of his interactions with McIntyre.

At one point, Smith claimed McIntyre was waiting outside the bathroom for him so they could fight.

Smith told police he was not scared, but because he hadn’t been in a fight before, he shot McIntyre and then ran after him as he ran from the bathroom.

Smith admitted he chased McIntyre and continued to fire rounds at him as he ran until the gun jammed.

READ: Officials offer safety tips for teen drivers

Smith then got rid of the gun and waited for police to take him into custody.

McIntyre was taken to the hospital with three separate gunshot wounds and ultimately survived.

As part of his sentencing, Smith was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, anger management courses, and complete a life skills program.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group