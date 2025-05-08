Shooting incident in Winter Garden leaves 2 men hospitalized

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a shooting in Winter Garden on Wednesday evening.

Deputies said they arrived at the 11700 block of Rock Pigeon Loop at the Flamingo Crossing West Apartments, where a shooting occurred between two individuals in the parking lot.

Officers said the shooting happened around 10:10 p.m.

According to deputies, the suspect and victim, both men in their 20s, were in a verbal argument when shots were fired.

Officers said both men were shot and were transported to the hospital.

