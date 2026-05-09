115 fall ill aboard cruise ship headed to Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — A cruise ship with more than 100 sick passengers and crew members is set to arrive at Port Canaveral on Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a norovirus outbreak occurred aboard a Caribbean Princess cruise ship.

A total of 102 passengers and 13 crew members reported becoming ill during the voyage.

The CDC identified norovirus as the cause of the illnesses.

The cruise, which sailed from Port Everglades, is now set to arrive at Port Canaveral on Monday.

Princess Cruises confirmed that individuals reported mild gastrointestinal illness during the voyage.

Predominant symptoms among those affected included diarrhea and vomiting.

In response to the outbreak, Princess Cruises said it disinfected every area of the ship and added extra sanitizing throughout the trip.

The cruise line also implemented increased cleaning and disinfection procedures according to their outbreak prevention and response plan.

Other actions included collecting stool specimens from individuals with gastrointestinal illness for testing and isolating ill passengers and crew members.

The reported cases represent the total for the entire voyage and do not indicate all individuals were sick simultaneously.

Upon its arrival to Port Canaveral on Monday, the Caribbean Princess said its vessel will undergo comprehensive cleaning and disinfection before departing for its next voyage.

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