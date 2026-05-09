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Cocoa Beach expands beach safety measures after recent rip current deaths

Deadly rip currents prompt Cocoa Beach to add emergency lifesaving equipment.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Leaders in Cocoa Beach are implementing safety improvements to the city’s shores following the deaths of three individuals due to rip currents within a few weeks.

Two people died last month while attempting to rescue a child, who survived. A 17-year-old also drowned this past Saturday at Lori Wilson Park.

The city of Cocoa Beach has established an agreement with the Rotary Club to install additional life-saving equipment along the beach.

Further details regarding the city’s safety improvements and their implementation are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

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