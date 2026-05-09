Cocoa Beach expands beach safety measures after recent rip current deaths

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Leaders in Cocoa Beach are implementing safety improvements to the city’s shores following the deaths of three individuals due to rip currents within a few weeks.

Two people died last month while attempting to rescue a child, who survived. A 17-year-old also drowned this past Saturday at Lori Wilson Park.

The city of Cocoa Beach has established an agreement with the Rotary Club to install additional life-saving equipment along the beach.

Further details regarding the city’s safety improvements and their implementation are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

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