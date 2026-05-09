Florida man arrested after puppy found strangled and exposed to cocaine, deputies say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man faces animal cruelty charges in Martin County following his arrest by deputies.

John Sparhawk was taken into custody after witnesses reported seeing him strangling his five-month-old puppy, which was later determined by veterinarians to have also suffered from cocaine exposure.

Martin County deputies arrested Sparhawk on charges of animal cruelty.

Deputies stated Sparhawk claimed to them that his dog may have eaten something bad while in the woods.

The puppy remains in the care of the Humane Society.

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