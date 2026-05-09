Central Florida heat nears records Saturday before thunderstorms return

ORLANDO, Fla. — Afternoon temperatures will remain near record levels for Saturday.

Temperatures could range between 92 and 94 degrees before thunderstorms return to the area.

The humidity is high enough not only for those thunderstorms to develop, but also for a heat index to be felt during the afternoon.

For much of Central Florida, it will feel closer to the mid to upper 90s at times this afternoon.

Most of our rain and thunderstorm chances will occur in the late afternoon and early evening.

One or two strong or severe storms are possible. Widespread severe weather is unlikely.

The main threats in any storm that develop will be strong wind gusts, pockets of heavy rain and frequent lightning.

This trend will last a few more days before we begin to cool down at the beginning of the upcoming week.

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