FWC: 2 gators captured from Econlockhatchee River after woman fatally attacked

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Following a deadly attack involving a swimmer, two alligators have been pulled from the Econlockhatchee River in Seminole County, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed.

FWC officials released new details at a news conference held in Titusville on Monday afternoon.

Deadly gator attack in Central Florida Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission held a news conference Monday in Titusville. (WFTV staff)

They said the woman, a 31-year-old Orlando resident, had been swimming Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. with her boyfriend and a friend, when the attack happened near the Bar Street Trailhead.

FWC said the woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Authorities have not released her name.

Wildlife officials said the gators — approximately 12-feet and 13-feet long — were captured in proximity to location of the attack.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office closed access to the trailhead as deputies assisted FWC at the scene.

Woman Dies After Alligator Attack in Econlockhatchee River

Regular visitors to the area said the incident was unsettling.

“I come here all the time fishing with my friends,” Leo Estupinan said.

“I’ve seen a couple big ones, probably a 12-foot gator. That’s kind of scary ... the water is super dark there, so I wouldn’t be surprised if it caught them completely off guard,” Estupinan said.

The June 28 attack was the second reported alligator attack of the weekend, and the third in a week’s time in Central Florida. A child was bitten by a gator in Marion County at Nelson Fish Camp in Umatilla on Saturday, while the Rainbow River was shut down after an alligator bit a snorkeler on June 21.

According to FWC, since the state began tracking alligator attacks in 1948, there have been more than 500 attacks and 33 deaths.

In 2025, a woman canoeing in Polk County died after an attack on Lake Kissimmee.

Just over 10 years ago, 2-year-old Lane Graves was killed at Walt Disney World in 2016.

FWC said serious injuries caused by alligators in Florida are rare. The agency uses its Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program, known as SNAP, to remove alligators that are believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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