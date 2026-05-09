New Florida law targets AI data centers to prevent summer power bill spikes

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new law aims to prevent your power bill from spiking this summer because of AI.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new law designed to prevent consumer utility bills from rising this summer.

The legislation requires artificial intelligence data centers to cover their own electricity costs.

Concerns had been reported that the high electricity consumption of these AI data centers could cause utility bills to significantly increase.

The new law will take effect on July 1.

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