Man arrested in California after alleged threats to DeLand police and Sheriff Chitwood

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said a man was arrested after making threats to law enforcement in Volusia County.

Investigators said William Lee Alexander, also known as Hillbillywillyyy, has been taken into custody in California.

He faces charges related to multiple threats to bomb the DeLand Police Department and target Sheriff Chitwood.

Alexander is charged with four counts of making written and electronic threats to kill.

He is also charged with unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

The threats specifically mentioned bombing the DeLand Police Department and an intent to “stop Chitwood.”

Alexander previously resided in DeLand before moving to Los Angeles.

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