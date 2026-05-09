Rare glimpse inside Orion spacecraft revealed by NASA astronaut

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — A NASA astronaut has shared an exciting moment during the Artemis II mission.

NASA astronaut Reid Weisman has unveiled a captivating new video offering a rare glimpse inside the Orion spacecraft following its return from the historic mission.

This new footage shared was shared along with more than 12,000 additional images.

The photos and videos provide a unique look at the astronauts’ journey around the moon and back to Earth.

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