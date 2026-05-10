Rolling Loud Music Festival could mean big bucks for Central Florida’s economy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Analysts are predicting the Rolling Loud Music Festival will have a $200 million economic impact on Orlando’s economy, thanks to an estimated 200,000 visitors who are expected to attend.

“Dinner was probably $700 something,” said Allissa, a woman who traveled from South Dakota with a group of friends to attend the festival.

David Johnston and his friend Kenny Jimenez traveled from Tampa, Florida. Johnston said they spent quite a bit on several Rolling Loud-related expenses.

“We’re probably like $1500 deep on the Airbnb, drinks, the actual tickets alone, food,” said Johnston. “Like yesterday, probably on my bar tab alone, I spent like $300, and those are all the bars lining up and down Church Street. I’ve never been here before, so they would have never got my business if it wasn’t for Rolling Loud.”

The three-day hip-hop music festival has been a mainstay in Miami since 2015, when it began as a one-day event. Over the years, it grew into a three-day attraction featuring mainstream and independent artists from all over the world.

Rolling Loud organizers moved the event to Orlando because they wanted to expand the festival’s reach.

65,000 fans are expected to attend each day of the festival. Church Street bars are hoping to draw some of the crowds into their establishments.

“Even if we get 10% of that crowd, it’s going to be a very good night for us, “ said Justin Roller with Broken Strings Brewery.

Earlisha Gillum, owner of Miami Food E&J, a popular food truck with locations in Jacksonville and Miami, made the trip to Orlando specifically to set up shop outside of Camping World Stadium. She said she did well financially, but the people made the trip worthwhile.“The people, they’re very nice and kind, “ said Gillum. “It was a great vibe.”

It could be weeks before final economic numbers are available.

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