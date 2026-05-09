Florida opens applications for statewide alligator harvest and super hunt

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Application periods for the Statewide Alligator Harvest Program and the Alligator Super Hunt opened on May 8 in Florida.

These programs offer residents opportunities to hunt alligators across the state.

The Statewide Alligator Harvest Program ensures all applications submitted for its Phase I have an equal chance of being selected for a single alligator management unit or county.

Conversely, the Alligator Super Hunt allows applicants to submit multiple paid applications to increase their chances of being randomly drawn to hunt in most alligator management units and counties.

The deadline for submitting applications for Phase I of the Statewide Alligator Harvest Program is May 18.

Applicants for the Alligator Super Hunt have until June 8 to submit their applications.

Applications for both programs can be submitted at any county tax collector’s office, through a license agent, or online at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

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