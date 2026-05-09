South Daytona Police arrest deputy on child abuse charges

SOUTH DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The South Daytona Police Department arrested a man on child abuse charges following an investigation on May 8, 2026.

Richard Thompson is employed as a deputy with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers gathered information related to the reported abuse, leading to his arrest.

Due to the nature of the investigation and the involvement of a juvenile, no information about the victim is available at this time.

This remains an active investigation.

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