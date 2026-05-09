Strong-to-severe storms possible on Mother’s Day Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a hot and active Saturday, we have more Weather On the Way for Mother’s Day.

The scattered showers and storms will slowly wind down this evening, with variable clouds overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s.

More unsettled weather is ahead for Mother’s Day Sunday. It will be dry in the morning hours, with scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon.

Some storms may be strong to possibly severe on Sunday, with slightly cooler highs in the low 90s.

A cold front will push into the area on Monday, further increasing rain and storm chances. Scattered storms will again develop in the PM hours, with some isolated strong-to-severe storms possible. Temps to start next week will be in the upper 80s.

The front now looks to slowly stall in South Florida, leading to higher rain chances for the middle of next week. Some scattered activity is likely Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the mid 80s.

Drier weather does return for the back end of next week, with temps warming back into the low 90s by next Friday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group